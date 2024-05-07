Today (Tuesday) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited an artillery battery that provides fire support to IDF troops operating in the Rafah area. Minister Gallant spoke with the forces and viewed their activities.

"I toured [by] the Rafah area today and met the commanders and soldiers operating there. I want to remind everyone something crucial - the murderers [Hamas terrorists] who went to [the Israeli communities of] Sufa, to Holit, and also targeted Yated, Yevul, Neveh and other local communities, came from the Rafah area. We are targeting [the terrorists] who murdered our children,” Gallant said.

He added, "Yesterday, I directed the IDF to enter the Rafah area, take the crossing, and carry out its missions. This operation will continue until we eliminate Hamas in the Rafah area and the entire Gaza strip, or until the first hostage returns."

"We are willing to make compromises in order to bring back hostages, but if that option is removed, we will go on and ‘deepen’ the operation- this will happen all over the [Gaza] strip - in the south, in the center and in the north. Hamas only responds to force, so we will intensify our actions, and the military pressure will result in us crushing the Hamas [terrorist] organization," he said.