On Tuesday Ukraine’s Security Service (CBU) accused Russia of another assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Two officers of the Ukrainian government's defense units were arrested by the SBU.

According to Ukraine, the two were part of a network of agents associated with the Russian intelligence service FSB.

Ukraine also claimed that the two officers are suspected of trying to convince several of Zelenskyy's bodyguards to carry out the assassination, while kidnapping the Ukrainian leader was also a possibility.

Drones and anti-personnel mines were also found in the possession of one of the two suspected officers.

In the last two years of the war in Ukraine, Russia has tried to assassinate the president several times, most prominently an attempt that was held shortly after the invasion, when Russian soldiers tried to parachute into Kyiv in order to carry out the assassination.

Head of the CBU, Maliuk Vasyl, welcomed the thwarting of the assassination and said: "This was supposed to be a gift to Putin before the inauguration."

"The operation turned into a failure of the Russian special services, but we must not forget, the enemy is strong and experienced, and we cannot underestimate its strength," he added.