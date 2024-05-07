United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that Israel end its military operation in Rafah, less than a day after the IDF launched an operation to destroy the final four Hamas battalions in Gaza.

"I am disturbed & distressed by the renewed military activity in Rafah by the Israeli Defence Forces," Guterres wrote on X today (Tuesday). "I urge the Government of Israel to stop any escalation, and engage constructively in the ongoing diplomatic talks."

In a subsequent tweet, Guterres wrote, "I reiterate my appeal for Israel & Hamas to show political courage & spare no effort to secure an agreement now. To stop the bloodshed. To free the hostages. To help stabilize the region. This is a crucial opportunity that we cannot afford to miss."

Guterres has been criticized for his attempts to create a moral equivalence between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization since Hamas committed a massacre of 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages on October 7.

In October, less than three weeks after the massacre, Guterres stated that "it is important to also recognize the attack by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their lands steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence, their economies stifled, their people displaced and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing."

The United Nations has failed to condemn Hamas in the seven months since the massacre, with the General Assembly calling for a ceasefire that would leave Hamas in power and free to fulfill its vows to commit more massacres like October 7.