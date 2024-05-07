חשיפת המנהרה דובר צה"ל

In recent weeks, IDF soldiers, led by the engineering unit of the Gaza Division along with the Engineering Corps of the Southern Command, Yahalom Unit and the Northern Brigade have been mapping and dismantling two additional attack tunnels located in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip. These tunnels had been under continuous intelligence and technological surveillance.

One of the tunnels was exposed in 2014 during Operation "Protective Edge". At that time, it was used by Hamas terrorists to cross into Israeli territory and was destroyed immediately afterward. Another section of the tunnel, located deep in the Gaza Strip and part of Hamas' extensive tunnel network, was targeted several times during the "Swords of Iron" War. After research and mapping work conducted in recent weeks, it was determined that airstrikes destroyed the tunnel route.

The second tunnel was part of the same extensive tunnel network of the Hamas terrorist organization and was dug about 150 meters from the security fence but never crossed into Israeli territory. This tunnel was destroyed through demolition means.

The IDF stated that it "will continue to operate to dismantle underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and to target terrorist organizations, especially Hamas, in order to protect the surrounding communities."