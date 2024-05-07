A World War One memorial in New York City's Central Park was vandalized by anti-Israel protesters yesterday (Monday).

The word "Gaza" was written multiple times in large black and read letters on the memorial for the 107th Infantry, which was dedicated in 1927. One demonstrator burned an American flag in front of the memorial.

Stickers of the Palestinian flag were also attached to the statues of the memorial. The stickers featured the slogans “Stop the Genocide. End the apartheid. Free Palestine.”

The memorial desecration occurred during a demonstration in which over 1,000 anti-Israel activists attempted to march to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to disrupt the Met Gala, blocking traffic in many areas.

The demonstrators were prevented from reaching the star-studded annual gala by police, who forced the demonstrators into Central Park.

In addition to defacing the World War One memorial, demonstrators also defaced a Central Park memorial to William Tecumseh Sherman, a general who served in the Union Army during the American Civil War, writing "Free Gaza" on the memorial and draping a Palestinian flag over the general's statue.

At least two dozen demonstrators were arrested.