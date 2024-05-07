The US administration is outraged by Hamas’ conduct and its responses to the Egyptian ceasefire proposal, the New York Times reports.

According to the report, at the end of last week, the US sent a message through intermediaries that Hamas's responses to the Egyptian proposal for a deal to release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire “are unacceptable.”

In response, Hamas announced that they would formulate a different response and submitted their reply yesterday, claiming that they accept the proposal for a ceasefire.

US officials expressed were outraged at Hamas’ second response, which, instead of creating a sense of understanding, raised additional difficulties for positions that Israel had agreed to go a long way towards.

The US is now waiting to see how the meetings currently being held with the Israeli delegation in Cairo will develop, with the understanding that Hamas’s current reaction, once again distances the chance of reaching a deal for the release of the hostages.