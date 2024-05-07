A senior Israeli official on Tuesday told Reuters that Hamas' counteroffer to the Egyptian proposal is not acceptable to Israel, and only constitutes a willingness to return to the negotiating table.

The source told Reuters that, "This would appear to be a ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal."

He added that that Israeli delegation which will soon set out for Cairo will examine whether there is a willingness to discuss the proposal, and if there is not, the delegation may immediately return to Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 News reported that according to the new proposal, Israel would begin releasing re-arrested Shalit deal terrorists, beginning on the 22nd day of the ceasefire.

In 2011, Israel freed 1,027 convicted terrorists in exchange for the release of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. Many of these terrorists were later re-arrested for continued terror activity.

The report also said that for each female IDF soldier, Israel would release 50 terrorists: 30 terrorists serving life sentences and 20 terrorists serving heavy sentences that are not life sentences, according to lists prepared by Hamas.