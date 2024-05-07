Paul Faust, a JetBlue passenger and fervent proponent of Israel, noticed a flight attendant with a Free Palestine pin on her uniform.

He asked that she remove it as it was making him uncomfortable. Upon his arrival, an inspector was waiting to arrest him at the gate for causing a disturbance on the flight. He later found that future tickets he had booked had been canceled with no explanation.

Upon calling JetBlue's customer service, he was read a statement by the flight attendant that included several accusations of racist and genocidal statements. Faust denies having said any of them.

JetBlue later released a statement apologizing for the incident and clarifying that it would no longer allow employees to wear personal pins on their uniforms.