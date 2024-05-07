Severe police violence documentation was published Tuesday night from demonstrations of "Tzav 9" activists who blocked the aid trucks making their way to the Gaza Strip.

In one of the videos, police detectives are seen violently beating a youth who blocked the trucks in the Latrun area. One of the detectives was filmed bending the youth's arm as he lay on the road and screamed in pain.

In another documentation, where several policemen are seen arresting demonstrators who blocked the road, a policeman is seen choking one of the demonstrators with his hand.

"What you're seeing here is a group of detectives violently bending a 14-year-old boy's arm during the blockade of aid to Hamas!" wrote media advisor Berale Crombie.

He sharply attacked the police: "Protesters block Ayalon Highway for hours, but when aid trucks to Hamas are stopped, detectives are sent to take it out on the demonstrators. Criminal police."

The police reported that "during the night, dozens of protesters began to disturb the order when they blocked humanitarian aid trucks traveling towards the Gaza Strip, in the area of the Ma'ale Adumim road, Jerusalem, French Hill junction, and in the area of Latrun junction. Some of them caused damage to the trucks traveling on these routes and their contents."

"As a result, police and Border Police forces operated on these routes to remove the blockades and open the roads, to repel the order-violators and restore public order. During these order disturbances, the police detained and arrested 6 suspects who blocked the road, prevented the trucks from continuing on their way, and some even caused them damage."