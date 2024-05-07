Israel's Finance Ministry is preparing a proposal under which any yeshiva student who is required to enlist in the IDF but refuses to do so will not receive income-based daycare subsidies for his young children, Kan 11 News reported Monday night.

The subsidies would be suspended due to the student's new status as a "draft dodger." Previously, such students, provided they received exemptions due to studying full-time in yeshiva, would be considered yeshiva students and eligible for the subsidies.

Daycare subsidies for low-income families amount to thousands of shekels per month.

The proposal also suggested that yeshiva students not receive subsidies from the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi), and that institutions for at-risk youth between the ages of 18-23 not receive funding.

Other suggestions included revoking budgets from organizations and bodies which help yeshiva students receive exemptions.

The proposal, which would cost yeshiva students' families hundreds of millions of shekels, is now being examined by the government's legal advisers, and is being discussed in the ministries.