Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Monday evening welcomed the "success of the efforts" of Egypt and Qatar to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The comments came after the Hamas terrorist organization announced that it has decided to agree to a ceasefire proposal.

Abbas said that this agreement was the priority of the PA leadership from the first day of the "aggression", and expressed hope that Israel would stop the "aggression" and fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

The PA chairman also demanded that the international community pressure Israel to stop its aggression and continue efforts to end the "Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine".

The deputy chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, told Al Jazeera earlier on Monday that the proposal includes three stages - a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, the return of civilians to northern Gaza, and an exchange of prisoners, as he called the return of an unknown number of hostages in exchange for terrorists in Israeli prisons.

The announcement came after days in which the terrorist organization dragged its feet announcing its decision on the issue.

An Israeli source cited by Kan News stated, "This is a deception by Hamas. Right now we are not taking Hamas' answer seriously. This is an answer to a one-sided Egyptian proposal. First we will receive Hamas' answer and study it."