The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on Friday on a proposal that will grant the Palestinian Authority (PA) the rights of a state de facto.

The resolution would give the PA “the rights and privileges” to ensure its full and effective participation in the work of the General Assembly and other UN organs, “on equal footing with member nations.”

The PA’s initiative follows its failure to achieve full UN membership, after the US vetoed its bid at the UN Security Council.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, said in response to the expected vote, “The Palestinians are once again taking advantage of the automatic majority and the moral decay of the UN. After failing to obtain the status of a member state through the Security Council as required, they bypass the Council while trampling all the rules to bring the decision to the General Assembly.”

“If passed, the decision will not change anything on the ground but will prove how disconnected the UN is from reality and how it rewards terrorism,” he added.

“Since the initiative is against the UN Charter, if it is approved, I expect the United States to completely stop funding the UN and its institutions, in accordance with American law,” concluded Erdan.