Israeli forces are planning to capture the Palestinian Arab side of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza in the next few hours as Israel pushes forward with its military operation in the southern Gaza city, two sources with direct knowledge told Barak Ravid of Axios on Monday night.

The Rafah crossing is a main entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza and Israel says the eastern part of the city is a strategic site for Hamas.

IDF troops plan to control the Palestinian Arab side of the crossing and monitor all aid coming into Gaza, a source with direct knowledge told Axios.

The source added that Israel believes taking over the Rafah crossing will eliminate Hamas' main ability to show it is still ruling Gaza.

In the coming days and weeks, Israel wants Gazans who are not connected to Hamas to be involved in the control and distribution of aid entering the Strip from Egypt, the source said.

The report came after the IDF confirmed on Monday night that the military has begun attacking terrorist targets in Rafah in a "targeted manner." Arab sources reported that IDF tanks and infantry forces have begun crossing the fence in the southern Gaza Strip into the Rafah area.

Palestinian Arab sources later reported that IDF tanks came within 200 meters of the Rafah crossing, and began firing several shells at nearby buildings.

The operation began after Israel started to evacuate civilians from the eastern parts of Rafah close to the Israel border ahead of a possible ground invasion.