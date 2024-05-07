ההפגנה באיילון הערב צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Hundreds of protesters blocked the Ayalon Highway at Hashalom Interchange on Monday evening, demanding that the government accept the proposal for a hostage deal that Hamas announced it had agreed to.

The demonstrators were holding signs that read, "Redeem captives at any cost" and "Yoni was killed for the hostages, Bibi is killing them for his seat!!".

The protesters walked on the road between the vehicles and confronted police officers who were operating at the scene. After the protesters confronted the police officers and did not obey their instructions, the police announced that the demonstration was illegal and demanded that the protesters clear the road.

The police arrested three protesters for disturbing the peace. The highway has been reopened to traffic. The police continue to operate at the scene and maintain public order.

The protest came after the Hamas terrorist organization announced that it has decided to agree to a ceasefire proposal.

The deputy chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, told Al Jazeera that the proposal includes three stages - a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, the return of civilians to northern Gaza, and an exchange of prisoners, as he called the return of an unknown number of hostages in exchange for terrorists in Israeli prisons.

The announcement came after days in which the terrorist organization dragged its feet announcing its decision on the issue.

An Israeli source cited by Kan News stated, "This is a deception by Hamas. Right now we are not taking Hamas' answer seriously. This is an answer to a one-sided Egyptian proposal. First we will receive Hamas' answer and study it."