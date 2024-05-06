The chairman of the National Unity Party, Minister Benny Gantz, on Monday evening addressed the families of the hostages and explained the decision to operate in Rafah after the response of Hamas to the proposal for a hostage release deal.

"I would like to turn to the citizens of Israel and in particular to the families of the hostages," Minister Gantz said. "We are facing a cruel enemy. We will never let up in our efforts to return our hostages. We will continue to work for their return as a war goal, but first and foremost as a supreme moral duty."

He added, "The negotiating team and the professionals continue to work every minute and every moment, and are also examining the proposal put forward by Hamas, which does not correspond to the dialogue that has taken place so far with the mediators and has significant gaps."

"Despite this, we continue to turn over every stone and a delegation will go to Cairo," continued Gantz, who stated, "Every decision will be brought before the War Cabinet - there will be no political consideration."

Gantz clarified, "The military action in Rafah is also an inseparable part of our continued efforts and commitment to return our hostages and change the security reality in the south. We will continue all efforts until we bring them home."