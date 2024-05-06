The Prime Minister's Office announced this evening (Monday) that the War Cabinet voted to proceed with the military operation in Rafah following Hamas's claim that it had accepted a ceasefire deal.

"The War Cabinet unanimously decided that Israel will continue the operation in Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas in order to promote the release of our hostages and the other goals of the war," the Prime Minister's Office said.

At the same time, although the Hamas proposal is far from the minimum necessary for Israel, the Israeli government will send a delegation to Cairo to exhaust the possibility of reaching an agreement under conditions acceptable to Israel.

At the same time, the IDF confirmed that the military has begun attacking terrorist targets in Rafah in a "targeted manner." Arab sources reported that IDF tanks and infantry forces have begun crossing the fence in the southern Gaza Strip into the Rafah area