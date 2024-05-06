The Yesha Council announced this evening (Monday) the appointment of the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Ganz, as the next chairman of the Yesha Council.

The heads of the authorities in Judea and Samaria chose Israel Ganz to head the Yesha Council. He replaces Shlomo Ne’eman, who until recently was the Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council.

Israel Ganz recently began a second term as the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, the largest regional council in Israel. He was elected to the position in 2018, and continued for another term a few months ago. He has close ties with Prime Minister Netanyahu, with President Herzog, and with senior government ministers from all parties.

The outgoing Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, said: "I congratulate my friend Israel Ganz on his appointment to the position of Chairman of the Yesha Council and wish him great success. Ganz is both a visionary and a hard worker who promotes issues related to the status and development of Judea and Samaria. Together in recent years we have led the road infrastructure revolution in Judea and Samaria which is currently in full swing. He is a partner and leader along with the heads of the other councils, with a great sense of ideology, and in particular, he has fought strongly in regard to “open spaces” in Judea and Samaria."

"I am sure Israel Ganz will succeed in furthering the development of the communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.”

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and the elected chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, said: "I thank the outgoing chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman and my fellow heads of the authorities for their support and trust. At this time, the communities in Judea and Samaria stand at a dramatic and fateful crossroads that will affect their future, and the State of Israel as a whole. We face huge challenges to protect the heart of the State of Israel. Deepening our grip on the region will ensure the security and strengthening of the country."

Ganz added: "Living in Judea and Samaria should be like anywhere else in the State of Israel. The state’s building futures are here, and we need to work hard to develop infrastructure and places of employment and commerce. Judea and Samaria can and should have a decisive contribution to the state's economy and its resilience. Together with my fellow heads of authorities we will work hard and with unity and cooperation we will succeed."

In recent years, Ganz has been at the forefront of insisting that communities throughout Judea and Samaria be considered an integral part of the State of Israel and not a separate entity, and accordingly, the State of Israel's investment in strengthening Judea and Samaria should be prioritized; not as part of a political move but as a national precedence.