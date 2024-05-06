The Hamas terrorist organization announced this evening (Monday) that it has decided to agree to a ceasefire proposal.

The terrorist organization's announcement states that "Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh spoke with the Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and with the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel and informed them of Hamas's agreement to the ceasefire proposal."

The announcement comes after days in which the terrorist organization dragged its feet announcing its decision on the issue.

The Hamas announcement comes after Israel began evacuating residents from the Rafah area in preparation for a possible operation and after Israel issued a one-week ultimatum to Hamas to deliver a positive response to the proposal, otherwise, the IDF would enter Rafah.

In addition, the announcement follows reports that the hostage talks were on the verge of collapse and that Hamas was suspending the negotiations.