Noga Weiss, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and was released as part of the previous hostage deal, enlisted in the IDF on Monday morning and joined the IDF's military social workers' course.

"After a very turbulent time, I feel that enlisting in the military and as a social worker is the best thing for me. Social work was my dream position for years, I feel I can contribute a lot, be significant, and help others," Weiss stated.

She added: "I always wanted to enlist and contribute to the state. The military for me is a mix of something to get my mind off what happened, a framework, and a daily routine, but most of all it is a continuation of my plans and reality as they were before all this happened.

Noga recounted: "I remember the day that Mom and I were released, they took us to Kerem Shalom, and there was a hangar full of soldiers. The soldiers' presence made me feel safe and that only strengthened my will to participate and serve."