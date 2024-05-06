The Futility of Arab Wars Against Israel

Those who oppose Israel and its military victories are ignorant of history. The students and activists who are demonstrating against Israel are following propaganda and not the facts of history. They are supporting Arab terrorists who are like the guy who murdered his parents and then begs the judge for mercy since he is now an orphan. Hamas launched a bloody surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and massacred over 1,200 Israelis.

All acts have consequences, especially acts of war and aggression. Seen in the context of the Arab-Israeli struggle, rounds of fighting interspersed with periods of relative quiet have been the norm, certainly since 1948 when Israel was established as an independent Jewish state. The latest bout of Arab-Israeli fighting is part of the unresolved battle by the Jewish People to have their own nation state in the Land of Israel where they are indigenous and the counter-offensive by the Arabs and Muslims, latecomers from the seventh century, to stop that national ambition by the Jewish People.

Some Arab states like the governments of Egypt and Jordan, after having lost some big wars to the Israelis in 1948, 1956, 1967, 1973 were forced to come to terms with the reality that Israel as the permanent homeland of the Jews is an undisputed fact of history and they in turn signed peace treaties with Israel in 1979. There were the 1978 Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel, and the 1994 peace treaty between Jordan and Israel. In 2020 the Abraham Accords saw formal peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco.

All of this is vehemently opposed by various radical Islamic factions and terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and others as well as Iran that is ruled by the Shiite Ayatollahs.

Islamic Hardliners Opposition to Israel

There is a breakdown of Arab states that have come to terms with the fact that the Jewish state of Israel exists and is here to stay as opposed to those Arabs and Muslims who are still fighting a Jihad to destroy the Jewish state of Israel and rid the Middle and Near East and North Africa of the Jews who have made Israel a model of economic success and a bastion of Western freedom and democracy that is hated by the radical Islamic terrorist groups and regimes.

In particular Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and various extreme Islamic terrorists in Syria and Iraq all backed and and armed to the teeth by oil rich Iran are at heightened states of war with Israel and with Israel's backers in the West such as the United States and the United Kingdom. The Islamic Axis of Evil constituted by Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, terrorists in Syria, Iraq aided, abetted and guided by Iran are in full throttle attack mode against Israel as manifested by the full-scale onslaught against Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023, backed up by attacks by Hezbollah, and then openly supported by Iran as seen in the full-scale open 2024 Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel.

Propaganda Slogans Are Not Facts of History

Hamas's and radical Islam's supporters on campuses and in extreme left wing and ultra liberal circles blindly shout mind-numbing propaganda slogans like "end the occupation", "free, free Palestine", "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free", "Israeli apartheid", "75 years of colonialism", "Zionism is racism" "Intifada-Revolution", "stop the genocide", "Israel is Nazism and Fascism", "Death to America and Israel" but they all miss the point that:

Israel is the rightful historical and Biblical homeland of the Jewish People owning the Land of Israel by the right of God as explicitly stated in the Torah as well as by right of indigenous settlement.

In modern times the Jews were the ones who fought Turkish Ottoman and Arab occupation to free the Land of Israel making Aliyah possible for Jews around the world.

Palestinians are Arabs and the Arabs already have multiple states of their own while the Jews have only one Jewish state they claim as theirs.

The Jews in Israel already live from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea and they aren't going anywhere else.

There is no "apartheid" in Israel where Arab Israelis have equal rights to those of Jewish Israelis.

Israel won its independence in 1948 from the British Empire, was recognized by the United Nations and it has been free as a Jewish state with equal rights for Jews and Arabs for more than 75 years.

Zionism is not racism, it is Jewish nationalism, just as there is Arab nationalism or any other kind of nationalism by any other nationality.

It is understandable why Arabs and Muslims would chant "Intifada" as that is their religious mantra for subjugating others but it's not a "Revolution" - call it what it is: a religious war of Jihad in America and Europe and wherever else they rear their intolerant heads.

It's just another lie and smear because there is no genocide, 99% of Gaza's Arabs are allive and Israel is allowing massive food shipments into Gaza. The population has grown immensely during recent decades.

Only a skull without a brain in it would call Jews who experienced the Holocaust "Nazis" or "Fascists" that is the polar opposite of Judaism and Zionism.

Calling for the "death" of America in America itself is treason and sedition and anyone uttering such a blasphemy should be jailed. Jews know quite well that many in the world want them dead, to which the Jewish People declare: Am Yisrael Chai "The Nation of Israel Lives" by the grace of God!

If Americans knew their history, they would appreciate that when America was attacked it went to war with full fury. This was the case during the First World War (1914-1918), the Second World War (1939-1945) and as recently as the September 11, 2001 attacks. In all these cases the United States was at relative peace with the world and not at war, but once it was attacked it declared war on the attackers and fought them until they were defeated no matter how many of the enemy attackers or civilians were killed as a result.

First World War: German Aggression Made America Declare War on Germany in 1917

During the First World War (1914-1918) when the nations of Europe were at war with each other, America sought to pursue a policy of Isolationism and stay out of the war. Even though the United States opposed the aggression of the Central Powers consisting of Germany and Austria-Hungary that started the war in Europe, and it supported the defensive efforts of the Allies, namely Britain, France and Russia, the United States tried to ride out the storm and not get involved in the fighting. During the First World War Germany deployed submarines to attack ships travelling between Europe and America but it was not until 1917, well into the war that America had enough of German naval aggression plus Germany had plans to support a war between Mexico and the United States when finally America declared war on Germany.

With American joining the Allies against Germany it ended the stalemate in the ground war in Europe. America mobilized about five million soldiers and sent about three million US troops to fight in Europe against the Germans and Austrians. Germany and Austria were defeated and America became a world power. We therefore see that the German attacks against shipping between Europe and America and German threats to start a military alliance with Mexico cause the United States to go to total war against Germany and its Central Powers belligerents.

Second World War: Japanese and German Attacks Made America Declare War On Japan and Germany in 1941

A similar scenario played out in the United States in the years following the outbreak of the Second World War (1939-1945) when America once again was overcome by Isolationism and a desire to stay out of the war in Europe started by Germany and its Axis partners and in the Far East by Imperial Japan. It was only after the Japanese navy attacked the United States fleet based at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in December 1941 that America had no option than to go to war with Japan that finally ended with America dropping two atomic bombs on Japan at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in September 1945.

After Japan attacked the United States in 1941, Hitler and Nazi Germany declared war on the United States. That ensured that America would then be fighting a two front war, one in the Far East against Imperial Japan and one in Europe and North Africa against Nazi Germany and its Axis cohorts.

When nations are attacked they retaliate hard and this is exactly what the United States did after it was attacked by Japan and after Nazi Germany declared war on the United States in 1941. This time America mobilized more than sixteen million soldiers to fight in the Second World War as part of the Allied effort to defeat the Axis. Two million US soldiers fought in Europe during the Second World War and almost four million US soldiers fought in the Far East during the Second World War. Hundreds of thousands of American soldiers were killed or wounded in battle while millions of enemy Japanese and German and Axis soldiers were killed.

That was the cost of war and the penalty that Japan and Germany had to pay for starting the fighting, regardless of the broader context and factors leading up to the outbreak of war.

The United States Versus Saddam Hussein and Al Qaeda liberates Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan in 1991-2001

After Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's forces invaded Kuwait in 1990 the United States built a coalition of nations through the United Nations to fight against the Iraqi army occupying Kuwait and kick them out of it in 1991. The United States assembled a military force of over half a million soldiers and fought a series of battles in Operation Desert Storm to liberate Kuwait from the invading Iraqi army. The broader context of the war involved countervailing claims about the underground petroleum wealth between Iraq and Kuwait. Under no circumstances was the United States going to allow Saddam Hussein and his regime in Iraq control the oil wealth of Kuwait and would see to it that Saddam Hussein would forfeit Iraq's oil wealth by succumbing to US military might.

When the American mainland was attacked by Arab Islamic fundamentalist Al Qaeda terrorists on September 11, 2001 who hijacked American civilian airliners loaded up with fuel and passengers as "flying bombs" destroying the World Trade Center's Twin Towers in New York City, murdering about 3,000 truly innocent civilians and seriously damaging the Pentagon in Washington DC, killing dozens of US army personnel, the United States did not sit passively by. It invaded Iraq and Afghanistan that were the home bases for the Al Qaeda terrorists led by Osama bin Laden.

Eventually the US military would conquer Iraq and capture its dictator Saddam Hussein who would be put on trial for his crimes against his own people and against humanity and hanged together with some of his henchmen. In 2011 the United States killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of Al Qaeda who was hiding in Pakistan. The United States also launched a long war against the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan and occupied that country for two decades continuing its fight against Islamic terror.

So leave Israel alone and let it fight its just war to the end as well as help it fight its war to the end.

Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin was born to Holocaust survivor parents in Israel, grew up in South Africa, and lives in Brooklyn, NY. An alumnus of Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin and of Teachers College–Columbia University, he heads the Jewish Professionals Institute dedicated to Jewish Adult Education and Outreach – Kiruv Rechokim, was Director of the Belzer Chasidim's Sinai Heritage Center of Manhattan 1988–1995, a Trustee of AJOP 1994–1997 and founder of American Friends of South African Jewish Education 1995–2015. He is also a docent and tour guide at The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Downtown Manhattan, New York.

He is the author of The Second World War and Jewish Education in America: The Fall and Rise of Orthodoxy. Contact Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin at [email protected]

