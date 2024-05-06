On Sunday night, IAF fighter jets struck terror targets in the area of Rafah from which projectiles were launched toward the area of Kerem Shalom earlier on Sunday.

The missiles killed three soldiers and injured 11 others in the Kerem Shalom area near the Gaza border.

Among the targets in the IDF's retaliatory strike were a sniper post, a military structure, and terrorist infrastructure.

In addition, IDF troops identified an armed terrorist cell. IAF aircraft swiftly struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Furthermore, over the past day, IAF fighter jets struck numerous terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures, launch sites, and booby-trapped structures. Additionally, IAF fighter jets struck weapons and a structure from which fire was carried out at IDF troops.