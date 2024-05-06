After a week of clear skies, Monday morning - Holocaust Memorial Day - saw downpours in most areas of Israel, with forecasters predicting light rainfall even in the central Negev region.

The rain began on Sunday night, but it is expected to last throughout Monday, gradually lessening towards evening.

Monday will see intermittent showers in northern and central Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. In the northern Negev, there may be local rainfall. Significant precipitation is expected, but most of it will fall from Rehovot northwards. Temperatures will drop slightly, reaching below seasonal average, and harsh winds will blow, especially in southern Israel. Beginning during the afternoon hours, the rains will lessen gradually.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear. During the morning hours, there may still be light rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will rise, especially inland and in the mountains, but remain lower than seasonal average, and the weather will be dry.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise, especially inland and in the mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will rise significantly, and heavy to extreme heat is expected in the Arava area, with moderate heat in the lowlands. The heat is expected to be less oppressive in the mountains and along the coast.