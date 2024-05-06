US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday and expressed condolences over the deaths of three IDF soldiers who were killed as a result of a mortar barrage on the Kerem Shalom Crossing on the Gaza border.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a readout following the call that Austin and Gallant discussed “the ongoing hostage negotiations, humanitarian assistance efforts, and Rafah.”

“Secretary Austin expressed his condolences for the IDF soldiers killed and wounded by a rocket and mortar attack launched by Hamas out of Rafah,” added Ryder.

“The Secretary reaffirmed his commitment to the unconditional return of all hostages and stressed the need for any potential Israeli military operation in Rafah to include a credible plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid,” he continued, reiterating comments made by Austin during a conversation with Gallant last week.

“Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Israel's defense,” concluded the statement.

The US has long been vocal in its opposition to an Israeli operation in Rafah.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to reporters at Ashdod Port during his visit to Israel last week, was asked about a potential Israeli operation in Rafah and whether Israel has provided a viable plan for such an operation.

“On Rafah itself, look, our position is clear. It hasn’t changed; it won’t change. We cannot, will not support a major military operation in Rafah absent an effective plan to make sure that civilians are not harmed. And no, we have not seen such a plan. And at the same time, there are other ways – and in our judgment, better ways – of dealing with the real ongoing challenge of Hamas that does not involve or require a major military operation in Rafah. We’ve been talking with the Israelis about that; we’ll continue those conversations,” replied Blinken.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel has told Hamas that it has a week to agree to a hostage deal, or else it will begin its military operation in Rafah.

On Sunday, CIA Director William Burns travelled to Doha to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani in a bid to salvage the hostage talks with Hamas, The Associated Press reported.

An official said that the talks are "near collapse."

“Burns is on his way to Doha for an emergency meeting with the Qatari prime minister aimed at exerting maximum pressure on Israel and Hamas to continue negotiating," the official added.