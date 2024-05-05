The three soldiers who were killed in the mortar strike

The IDF cleared for publication on Sunday that three soldiers were killed as a result of the mortar barrage on the Kerem Shalom Crossing on the Gaza border earlier in the day.

The three soldiers are SSgt. Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, 19 from Raanana, SSgt. Ido Testa, 19 from Jerusalem, and SSgt. Tal Shavit, 21 from Kfar Hagiladi.

Assouline and Testa were soldiers in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade. Shavit was a soldier in the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

An additional 11 people were wounded as a result of the barrage and were taken for treatment at the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

The Shaked Battalion wrote in a statement: "It is with great pain and sorrow that we announce the death of soldiers SSgt. Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline amd SSgt. Ido Testa. All of the fallen and wounded soldiers' families were updated, we wish the wounded a speedy recovery and that they return to us quickly. The entire Shaken Battalion hangs its head and sends condolences to the families."

The mortars were launched from an area near Rafah, 300-400 meters from a shelter for displaced Gazan civilians. Before the incident, an intelligence warning was received about an expected attempt to attack the soldiers.

The Hamas terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack on the Kerem Shalom Crossing.