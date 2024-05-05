The Biden administration stopped a shipment of US-made ammunition to Israel last week, Axios' Barak Ravid reported on Sunday citing two Israeli officials.

According to the report, the incident raised serious concerns inside the Israeli government and sent officials scrambling to understand why the shipment was held.

The White House declined to comment.

The Pentagon, the State Department, and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to questions.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) commented on the report, criticizing the Biden Administration: "This is wholly unacceptable. Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East, is under attack, but the Biden Administration is yet again caving to the pro-Hamas wing of his party. The administration must end this pause immediately."

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) commented: "Our great ally Israel is fighting for her existence against barbaric Iranian-backed terrorists and Joe Biden is reportedly stopping shipments of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel.

"This is unacceptable. Joe Biden has completely abandoned our closest ally to appease his Far Left pro-Hamas base."