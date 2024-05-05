The late Sergeant Yossi Hershkowitz, who was killed in the war in Gaza, spoke with his father on October 9th, two days after the heinous massacre by Hamas in the settlements surrounding Gaza.

"It looks like they've taken control of matters. It's a crazy area to search. Listen, Dad, it was like liberating Majdanek – what they did there," Hershkowitz told his father in a recording published on Sunday evening.

He added "If we don't destroy them down to the very last of them – we have nothing to look for here. What they did there is what the others did to us ... I’d rather not go on."