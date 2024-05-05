The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) affiliate at the University of California, Santa Cruz demanded that the university boycott Jewish student organizations.

In a document listing the organization's demands, SJP called for a "complete academic boycott."

"Cut ties UCwide with all zionist institutions - including study abroad programs, fellowships, seminars, research collaborations, and universities. Cut ties with the Hellen Diller foundation, Koret foundation, Israel Institute, and Hillel International," the demand reads.

The Helen Diller Family Foundation, the name of which was misspelled by SJP, supports Jewish community activities, including an international leadership development program for Jewish teens.

Hillel International is the Jewish student organization that operates on campuses throughout North America and promotes Jewish culture, education and connection to the Land of Israel.

SJP also demanded that the school "end the targeted repression and policing of pro-Palestinian advocacy on campus. Protect free speech and roll back all academic discipline against protesters.