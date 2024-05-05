As the plane flew over the Atlantic Ocean, Sara Bar held her baby in her arms and prayed. Unlike many of the passengers aboard, she was not flying to visit family or enjoy a vacation. She was flying to save her baby’s life.

1-year-old Miriam Chana Bar was recently diagnosed with cancer. Neighbors and friends know her as the adorable chubby baby with the pink bows. Looks can be deceiving, though: Miriam Chana has four large, cancerous tumors on her kidneys.

Miriam Chana has already endured six rounds of chemotherapy at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. To her family’s horror, she has not responded to treatments. Doctors advised the Bars to fly immediately to New York, where she could receive specialized treatments and undergo surgery.

As she packed her things into a small suitcase, the trip itself was not the only thing Sara was terrified of. The surgery Miriam Chana needs costs more than $250,000. The Bars are a young couple who live simply. Sara is a nurse and her husband Yona is the manager of a store. They have no way of affording the surgery. Miriam Chana cannot survive without it.

The Bar family is raising money to save Miriam Chana’s life. Without this surgery, she has no chance of survival. Holding her baby daughter close and with her eyes on the campaign, Sara is praying for a miracle. It is the kind of fear only the mother of a sick child can understand.

