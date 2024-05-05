Rabbi Shlomo Yosef Weizen, father of Amichai who fell in battle in Kerem Shalom, addressed the IDF hesitating to enter Rafah and claimed that the waiting is wrong.

"We don’t have the strength to speak but we are incapable of remaining silent", he said in an interview to 'Kol Chai' radio. "We don’t understand or interfere in military decisions but we can’t forgive ourselves for the fact our son went out to protect the residents of Kerem Shalom while the residents of the kibbutz can’t return home."

According to him, a decisive campaign in Gaza means one thing - complete Israeli control over the entire Strip.

"From our side, a decisive victory will manifest as absolute military rule over all parts of the Strip. It is already difficult, to think that in some time they would suddenly decide to enter Rafah?"

"Now is the time and it is forbidden to hesitate and miss the opportunity. We are committed to our son’s will, that is our call. When David heard of King Saul's fall, he called ‘to teach the sons of Judah the bow’, we must have the strength."