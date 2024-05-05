תיעוד מפעילות כוחות אוגדה 99 במרכז רצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing to operate in central Gaza to eliminate terrorists and destroy terrorist infrastructure.

Following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Saleh Jamil Muhammad Amad, who was responsible for combat support within Hamas’ Bureij Battalion. He was eliminated alongside a number of other terrorist operatives who were located with him inside Hamas terror infrastructure.

During an additional strike, IAF aircraft struck and eliminated three Hamas “Nukhba” terrorists, some of whom took part in the October 7th massacre.

Overnight, IDF artillery fired toward a Hamas launch area containing ready-to-use rocket launchers aimed at southern Israel.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck additional Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, terrorist infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities. In one of the strikes, an IAF fighter jet struck a structure from which a sniper was threatening the troops. During an additional strike, two terrorists who were operating in proximity to a launch post were eliminated.

Furthermore, following IDF intelligence, IAF aircraft struck and eliminated three Hamas terrorists in the area of Jabaliya, including a Hamas deputy company commander, a tunnel operative, and a drone operator.