Bereaved families from the Gvura Forum marched on Sunday from their protest encampment in Jerusalem toward the Prime Minister's Office ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The police blocked the families from reaching the Prime Minister's Office. Police officers and family members clashed at the scene. The bereaved families protested and chanted "Rafah Now" and demanded that the ministers come to talk with them.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi exited his car, which was stuck due to the protest, and spoke with the families. He emphasized to them: "We are determined not to stop the war until we meet the objectives of the war, including entering Rafah."

Earlier on Sunday, the bereaved families from the Gvura Forum sent a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requesting him to allow them to join the cabinet and meet the ministers.

The families asked to "look the ministers in the eye," to make sure the government would not surrender to Hamas and that the war would continue.

The families explained: "We want to make sure that the ministers and Prime Minister won't surrender to Hamas, that the fighting continues, and that all of the goals that the government set at the beginning of the war are met completely. We will tell the ministers - look us in the eye - why were our sons killed? Don't surrender to Sinwar."

The families marched on Sunday morning from their protest encampment near the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem to the entrance of the office.