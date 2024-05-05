A group of pro-Palestinian Arab protesters at the University of Michigan briefly interrupted the spring commencement ceremony Saturday, The Hill reported.

Videos of students wearing caps, gowns and keffiyehs circulated online during the ceremony in Ann Arbor, according to the report.

“Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” they chanted.

“Regents, regents, you can’t hide! You are funding genocide!” they said.

One person in the audience could be heard yelling back at the protesters, “You’re ruining our graduation!”

A plane flew overhead with a message that said “Free Palestine” and “divest from Israel now.” Another plane circled the area that said “we stand with Israel. Jewish lives matter”, according to The Hill.

Nationwide anti-Israel campus protests have intensified in recent weeks. Police have cleared several pro-Palestinian Arab encampments at US campuses in recent days.

On Thursday, LAPD and California Highway Patrol cleared an anti-Israel protest encampment on the UCLA campus, arresting 132 people.

On Wednesday, 17 protesters were arrested at the University of Texas at Dallas after law enforcement dismantled an encampment that pro-Palestinian Arab students set up in the early morning hours.

A day earlier,police officers entered Columbia University as pro-Palestinian Arab protesters remained on the campus.

Police officers also restored order on the CUNY City College of New York campus after it had been overrun by anti-Israel protesters.

Nearly 282 individuals were arrested overnight at both campuses.