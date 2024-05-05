National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday night delivered a clear message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the reports of a deal with Hamas.

"I welcome the Prime Minister's decision not to send the Israeli delegation to Cairo. I hope he will also fulfill the other commitments he made to me in the meeting he had with me last week: No to a reckless deal, yes to Rafah. The Prime Minister knows very well what the price of not fulfilling these commitments is,” he said.

Earlier, families of hostages wrote to Netanyahu and demanded that he launch a military operation in Rafah that would put heavy pressure on Hamas and assist in the release of all the hostages.

"If you cannot stand the pressures and command the IDF to win, please stand up and resign! The State of Israel was established after 2000 years of exile to protect the Jewish people from events that happened during your tenure. If you are unable to prevent such events from recurring - please allow the people of Israel to choose others who will fulfill the goal," they wrote.

Meanwhile, the Saudi news Al-Sharq reported on Saturday that Israel does not oppose the release of senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti - on condition that he is released to Gaza and not to Judea and Samaria.

According to the report, Hamas is expected to request the release of Barghouti in the first phase of the deal.