Hamas' response to the proposed ceasefire-prisoner swap deal will not arrive on Saturday night, Israel Hayom reported.

It is estimated that Hamas' response will be received within the next 24 hours, but reports earlier this week made similar predictions, which were revealed to be unfounded.

The terror group told AFP that there has been no progress in negotiations over the past day, and that the negotiations will renew early next week.

Meanwhile, senior Israeli sources on Saturday night said that if Hamas insists on ending the war while it remains in power, the deal with not happen. They also said that Israel may agree to a deal in stages, only if Hamas leaders agree to be exiled form Gaza.

Contrary to reports by ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, who claimed they were not consulted before an Israeli delegation left for Cairo, the War Cabinet has decided that a delegation will set out only following receipt of Hamas' response. So long as a response has not been received, there is no reason to send an Israeli delegation for talks.