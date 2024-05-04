The IDF and ISA on Saturday night announced the names of the terrorists killed in a nearly 13-hour operation near Tulkarem.

"Over the last few hours, during a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Police counterterrorism activity, a Hamas terrorist cell was neutralized in the area of Tulkarem," the statement read. "The cell was responsible for the murder of an Israeli reservist, the injury of other civilians, and the planning of imminent and additional terror attacks against Israeli communities."

"As part of the counterterrorism activity, the forces located the terrorists in the town of Deir al-Ghusun and engaged in fire, eliminating four terrorists. One terrorist was apprehended and transferred to the ISA for further questioning."

The statement added that, "During the counterterrorism activity a 'Yamam' police officer was injured and was evacuated to the hospital to receive further medical treatment."

Explaining the timing of the operation, the statement continued: "Following precise ISA intelligence information received over the past day, a joint IDF and Israel Police search was conducted to locate the Hamas terrorist cell that carried out numerous shooting, explosive and car bombing attacks."

"Among the terror activities carried out by the cell was a terrorist attack on November 2nd, 2023 in the area of the Bayt Lid Junction, in which the reservist Elhanan Ariel Klein was killed and an additional police officer was injured. The terrorist cell also carried out a car bombing attack on April 7th, 2024 on route 55, adjacent to the Nabi Ilyas junction, during which two Israelis were injured, including an IDF soldier."

"The four terrorists who were eliminated in the area of Tulkarem were:

"1. Adnan Taisir Kamal Samara - a Hamas military operative in Tulkarem, who had been detained multiple times in the past following his involvement in Hamas activity.

"2. Alaa Adib Abed Aljaber Sharitakh - a prominent Hamas military operative, who he had been detained for 14 years from 2002 to 2016 following his involvement in terrorist activity.

"3. Tamer Abed Allatif Rajeh Rajeh - a Hamas operative from the town of Shuweika.

"4. Asal Bashir Taufik Badran - an Islamic Jihad terrorist operative from the town of Deir al-Ghusun, who had been detained in the past following involvement in terrorist activity."

"In recent months, a number of operatives and additional collaborators who admitted to involvment in the cell's activity and in the Hamas-funded terror attacks, were detained for ISA questioning," the statement concluded.