On Saturday, following ISA and IDF intelligence information, IAF fighter jets eliminated, in southern Gaza, Aiman Zaarab, a senior Islamic Jihad operative.

Zaarab commanded and directed numerous attacks, and led a number of infiltration attempts into Israeli territory over the last few years.

As part of his role, Zaarab was responsible for the Islamic Jihad Nukhba force's attack on Kibbutz Sufa and the Sufa military post during the October 7 massacre.

Additionally, over the past few days, Zaarab led the Islamic Jihads' preparations for combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Along with Aiman Zaarab, two additional Islamic Jihad operatives who were staying in his operational apartment, were eliminated during the strike.