Families of the hostages wrote to Prime Minister Netanyahu on Saturday evening regarding the emerging reports of a ceasefire agreement.

The families demanded that Netanyahu launch a military operation in Rafah that would put heavy pressure on Hamas and assist in the release of all the kidnapped, not just a limited number. According to the families, not entering Rafah means giving up on war goals.

The families wrote, "For many long months, our loved ones have been waiting in the Gaza Strip and especially Rafah for their rescue. To make matters worse, in addition to stagnation on the battlefield for months, negotiations are being conducted with subhumans who slaughtered us, and we all have been waiting many weeks for their response, which came yesterday - 'good faith.' These two words, devoid of any content, cause you to delay in taking Rafah and bring about the rescue of our loved ones."

"Under your leadership, a new Arab Spring is developing, which is a sanitized expression for a Palestinian state, which will yet rise against us and cause our sons to rot in captivity. We want to clarify our position to you. You, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the State of Israel are responsible for the actions to free our sons. Any cessation of fighting in Gaza, with the greatest offensive power that the State of Israel can muster, is a disgrace. Any waiting for a response from Hamas is a humiliation of the Jewish people."

They stressed, "Freeing the hostages now, and defeating the murderous Hamas, are the supreme objectives for which the IDF was established and are the war goals as you have declared many times. Any cessation of the war these days is a sin against the war goals!"

"The residents of Gaza and Hamas should suffer every day that the hostages are not at home. The citizens of Gaza need to be scared and persecuted and to seek shelter every night, until all the hostages are returned along with the security and pride of the State of Israel," they wrote.

"If you cannot stand the pressures and command the IDF to win, please stand up and resign! The State of Israel was established after 2000 years of exile to protect the Jewish people from events that happened during your tenure. If you are unable to prevent such events from recurring - please allow the people of Israel to choose others who will fulfill the goal."