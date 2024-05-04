On Saturday, an antitank missile launch was identified toward the area of Shtula, as well as two launches toward the area of Mount Hermon.

The IDF struck the source of the fire.

Furthermore, earlier today, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

Throughout today, IDF artillery fired to remove threats in the areas of Naqoura, Marwahin, Hanine and Matmoura in southern Lebanon.

An IDF tank fired toward a military structure in which terrorist activity was identified in the area of Kfarkela.