On Friday, a launch that was identified crossing from the area of Khan Yunis toward Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha fell near the security fence area in the southern Gaza Strip.

Shortly afterwards, IAF fighter jets struck terror targets adjacent to a launch site in the area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, IAF aircraft struck a loaded mortar launcher ready to fire toward IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip.

In the southern Gaza Strip, after the IDF confirmed the evacuation of civilians located near the area, IAF fighter jets struck rocket launchers aimed to launch toward Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, Israeli Navy troops struck terror targets and provided fire support, assisting IDF ground troops in the central Gaza Strip.