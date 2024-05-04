Arab media has reported that Hamas agreed to the Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire-hostage swap deal, and that the US "provided guarantees for a cessation of the war and the withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza."

In an unusual Saturday morning announcement, a diplomatic source quickly clarified that, "Israel will absolutely not agree to ending the war as part of an agreement to release our hostages."

"As was decided by the diplomatic echelon, the IDF will enter Rafah and destroy the Hamas battalions which remain there, whether there is a temporary pause to release our hostages, or whether there is not."

Senior sources also said that the Israeli delegation will set out "only if there is a response from Hamas that shows there is potential for negotiations."

Minister Benny Gantz slammed the report, saying: "There has not yet been an official response to the deal. When it is received - the cabinet managing the war will meet and discuss it. Until then, I suggest that 'diplomatic sources' and all of the decision-makers wait for official updates, act calmly, and not get into hysteria due to political considerations."