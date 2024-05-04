Trinidad and Tobago has officially recognized the “State of Palestine”, becoming the third Caribbean nation to do so following Barbados and Jamaica, i24NEWS reported.

The country’s cabinet said the decision “highlights its unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and its commitment to a two-state solution for achieving lasting peace in the region.”

“The move reflects the country's long-standing advocacy for Palestinian rights and its belief in the necessity of a two-state solution as the most viable path to peace and security,” it said.

The move was welcomed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who said the decision contributes to achieving the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land.

In a statement cited by the official PA news agency Wafa, Abbas affirmed that Trinidad and Tobago steadfastly "supported the rights of the Palestinian people over the past years and voted in favor of these rights in international forums."

The PA chairman urged countries worldwide "to stand up to their responsibilities and acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination."

Hamas also released a statement welcoming the move, reported the Anadolu news agency. The terrorist group urged countries worldwide "to support the right of the Palestinian people in their land," and take "measures to compel the occupation and its leaders to stop the genocide our people is subjected to in front of the world."

The PA has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.

Spain and Ireland, together with Malta and Slovenia, announced in March that they would jointly work toward the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said in mid-April that Ireland is close to formally recognizing a Palestinian state and would like to do so in concert with Spain and other like-minded countries.

Harris’ comments came during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had said that his country will recognize Palestinian statehood by July.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, meanwhile, said his country is not ready to recognize a Palestinian state without a concerted EU approach.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)