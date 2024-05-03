Major supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who do not want elections, estimate that there is a high chance that elections will be held between November 2024 and March 2025, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, Gideon Sa'ar, Avigdor Liberman, and possibly also Naftali Bennett and Yossi Cohen all seem to have vested interests in holding new elections, though it is not certain that all of them will run.

Calls for new elections have been nearly incessant since the start of the war, though most have come from the same group of left-wing protesters who were demanding an end to the judicial reform prior to Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

Critics have pointed out that after a date for elections is set, there is a three-month period during which the government is without full abilities to act in a non-emergency fashion - something which during wartime is undesirable.

It has also been noted that occupation with elections, billboards, and the divisive rhetoric which accompanies elections in Israel are not conducive to winning a war.

A December 2023 poll showed that nearly 70% of Israelis would like elections to be held immediately after the war's end.