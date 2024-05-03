The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) recently contacted the leaders of the anti-government protests that have been held on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on Saturday nights, and asked them not to escalate the protests.

This took place after protesters last week went to a demonstration in Jerusalem calling for the release of the Israeli hostages who are being held captive by Hamas. During the protest, which was held near the Prime Minister's Residence, the demonstrators lit a bonfire in the middle of the road and burned cardboard boxes.

Clashes were recorded between the protesters and the police and security forces operating at the scene, when the demonstrators tried to advance towards the Prime Minister's Residence.

Also, in a demonstration about a month ago, the police tried to prevent crowds of demonstrators from approaching the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem. Some of the police barriers were breached but the demonstrators were stopped hundreds of meters from the residence.

The Shin Bet said in a statement, "We operate under the law and in accordance with its purpose to maintain the security of the state. The Shin Bet maintains, among other things, dialogue with various parties designed to preserve the boundaries of legitimate discourse, reduce risks to subjects under security, and prevent inadvertent harm to demonstrators.”