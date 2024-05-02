The head of an Iranian university offered students expelled from American colleges while participating in the recent anti-Israel protests that have rocked campuses across the US in recent weeks free tuition to come to Iran and enroll at his school.

Mohammad Moazzeni, the head of Shiraz University in the Fars region, made the offer in an interview with the state-owned Press TV.

“Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz, as well as Fars Province, are also prepared,” Moazzeni said.

Earlier this week, the NYPD arrested more than 280 people at anti-Israel protests at Columbia University and City College of New York.

Protesters at Columbia broke into and occupied a hall on campus early Tuesday morning.

The recent waves of protests began a little over two weeks ago when anti-Israel protesters set up a tent encampment on the Columbia campus. Similar protest encampments spread to campuses across the country over the next two weeks.

These anti-Israel protests have become hotbeds of antisemitism and support for Hamas terrorists.

Several universities, including Columbia, have threatened to suspend students who violate campus policy in the course of the protests.