The Consulate General of Israel in New York is on Thursday announced the arrival of Ambassador Ofir Akunis as new Consul General.

Ambassador Akunis brings extensive experience in government and public service to his new role, having served in Knesset for 15 years and held multiple ministerial portfolios.

Ambassador Akunis arrived Wednesday and held his first official meeting as Consul General – summoning top local staff to discuss the escalating crisis on campuses in the United States, particularly Columbia University.

This week, he is scheduled to meet with a group of Israeli and Jewish student leaders studying on campus to hear firsthand how current events are shaping their academic experience.

“Developments at Columbia and other campuses across America are unprecedented, frightening and very dangerous. A firm and swift response from the highest levels of political and university leadership is key to restoring confidence in our academic institutions,” said Ambassador Akunis.

“Images of Jewish students being barred from their own school buildings are horrific, and remnants of the darkest times in our history that we will not allow to be repeated. This cannot continue, and I commend Mayor Adams and the NYPD for making campus safe for Jews and non-Jews alike. Freedom of speech is not a license to intimidate and harass Jewish and pro-Israel students, or to commit antisemitic acts of violence.”

“Ambassador Akunis recognizes the importance of his appointment during this challenging time, as Israel faces a rising wave of antisemitism in the United States,” a statement read. “He emphasizes the importance of strengthening the connection between Israel and the Jewish community in the United States and the need to raise awareness about antisemitism and combat it.”