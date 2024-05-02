As Israel faces escalating conflict, particularly in the northern region, an urgent call for assistance reverberates to us.

Our brave IDF soldiers find themselves on the front lines, risking their lives to safeguard our homeland.

These courageous soldiers have chosen also to forego their holiday leave, dedicating themselves entirely to the defense of our country until now.

Click here to donate

Day in and day out, they confront relentless adversaries, facing grave danger with unwavering resolve.

Yet, despite their unwavering commitment, many of these soldiers lack essential life-saving equipment crucial for their safety and effectiveness in combat. Basic necessities such as vests and first aid kits are in short supply, putting their lives at risk with every mission.

Now, more than ever, our soldiers need our support. Join us in standing by these heroes during this critical period. Your contribution, no matter the size, can make a profound difference in ensuring their safety and success on the battlefield.

Together, let us rally behind our IDF soldiers, ensuring they have the resources they need to defend our nation and protect our people. Your donation is tax-deductible under 501c3.

Thank you for your unwavering support! Long Live Israel!!!

Click here to donate