Former US President Donald Trump praised the NYPD for dismantling the encampment set up by anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University as he arrived at the courthouse for his trial in New York City this morning (Thursday).

"I'm so proud of New York's finest. They're great people too," Trump said. "They're incredible. They did a job at Columbia. And likewise, in Los Angeles, they did a really good job at UCLA."

"Just so you understand, this is the radical left," he added. "This is a movement from the left, not from the right. The right is not the problem, despite what law enforcement likes to say. The FBI director says that he worries about the right."

"Don't worry about the right. The right's fine. Worry about the left, because this is a movement from the left. These are radical left lunatics, and they've got to be stopped now, because it's gonna go on and on and it's gonna get worse and worse. They take over countries. We're not letting them take over the USA. We're not letting the radical left morons take over this country," Trump said.

Early, Trump called out his rival in the 2024 presidential race, incumbent President Joe Biden, over the wave of anti-Israel protests on college campuses in recent weeks.

"THIS IS A RADICAL LEFT REVOLUTION TAKING PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"WHERE IS CROOKED JOE BIDEN? WHERE IS GOVERNOR NEWSCUM? THE DANGER TO OUR COUNTRY IS FROM THE LEFT, NOT FROM THE RIGHT!!" he said, referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom.