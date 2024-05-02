IDF soldiers on Thursday removed the debris of an additional surface-to-surface missile that was fired at Israel as part of the Iranian attack last month. The missile was intercepted in the area of Nahal Ye'elim, adjacent to the city of Arad.

The debris was cleared of hazardous materials and was evacuated via a crane by IDF troops, under the guidance of the IDF Home Front Command's Southern District, along with fire and rescue forces.

The IDF asks the public to comply with the instructions of the Home Front Command when encountering any suspicious objects.

"We emphasize that debris and fragments of interceptions might be dangerous, must not be touched, and should be reported to the Israel Police 100 hotline," the IDF stated.