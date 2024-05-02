Ella Haimi, widow of murdered hostage Tal Haimi of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, has given birth to a son, the couple's fourth child.

Tal Haimi fought in Nir Yitzhak's security squad, to protect his home and his family. He was kidnapped by the Hamas terror group and later murdered in captivity.

After the birth, Ella Haimi said, "This was a birth with mixed feelings, with a child who brings so, so much joy with him."

Ella gave birth at Beilinson Hospital, with Professor Arnon Wiznitzer, one of the hospital's senior obstetricians and one who worked in the Gaza border area for years, attending her.

Idit Engel, a midwife at Beilinson, said, "I had the merit to be there and be part of such a moving and powerful moment tonight in the delivery room. Ella has superpowers, and she is a source of inspiration for me. I hope that this child brings her much happiness, after the difficult and terrible event that she experienced."

Prof. Wiznitzer added, "I have known Ella Haimi for many years. I accompanied her throughout her previous pregnancies and during the most moving moments, and for me this is the closing of a circle. Out of the darkness and sadness that Tal, of blessed memory, is not here, there is one light who was born yesterday - a light which will only continue to grow and become more powerful, and give hope."