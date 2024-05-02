Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has given a green light to the government's decision to shutterAl Jazeera in Israel.

According to a report by journalist Avishai Grinzaig, the issue will be raised on Thursday night, and brought for a vote during the Cabinet meeting. The orders which will be brought for approval are an order to end the channel's broadcasting in Arabic and English through content providers in Israel, the closure of the channel's offices, and blocking the channel's websites.

Baharav-Miara's position, which was sent to the Communication Ministry's legal adviser, is that the most significant legal difficulty is that the channel was not given a proper hearing before the order was signed.

However, according to the report, Baharav-Miara will not claim that there is a legal obstacle to signing the orders, even without a proper hearing.

Her response comes about one week after Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi claimed that she was preventing the Cabinet from holding discussions on the closure of Al Jazeera in Israel.

"The Attorney General is providing support to Al Jazeera with her procrastination, in the insane discussions she insists on holding, and in the outrageous demands she is forcing on us, in violation of the law," he said.

"Baharav-Miara is making life easy for our enemies and is guarding the breach, against all of our attempts to protect IDF soldiers and the State of Israel from Hamas' trumpets. In the meantime, they continue to endanger our soldiers and incite against the State of Israel undisturbed, with certificates from the Israeli Government press Office. It's shameful and embarrassing. We will continue to fight to implement the law and close Al Jazeera."